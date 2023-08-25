The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .194 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 69 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 104 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of them.

In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (23.1%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.3% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (51.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .208 AVG .181 .362 OBP .295 .486 SLG .447 18 XBH 22 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 53/39 K/BB 64/30 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings