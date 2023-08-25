Max Muncy vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .194 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 69 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 104 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of them.
- In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (23.1%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (51.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.208
|AVG
|.181
|.362
|OBP
|.295
|.486
|SLG
|.447
|18
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|53/39
|K/BB
|64/30
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.