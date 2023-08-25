Jason Heyward vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Jason Heyward (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .247 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has an RBI in 19 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.246
|.336
|OBP
|.338
|.496
|SLG
|.410
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/16
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
