On Friday, Jason Heyward (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .247 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has an RBI in 19 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .248 AVG .246 .336 OBP .338 .496 SLG .410 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 24/16 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings