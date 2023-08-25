James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (41.9%), including 15 multi-run games (12.8%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .256 AVG .244 .362 OBP .342 .415 SLG .431 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 25 68/24 K/BB 74/27 10 SB 4

