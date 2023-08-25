James Outman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (41.9%), including 15 multi-run games (12.8%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.256
|AVG
|.244
|.362
|OBP
|.342
|.415
|SLG
|.431
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|25
|68/24
|K/BB
|74/27
|10
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
