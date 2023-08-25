Freddie Freeman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .997, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this year (97 of 126), with multiple hits 52 times (41.3%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 games this season (42.1%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.325
|AVG
|.355
|.392
|OBP
|.439
|.540
|SLG
|.625
|34
|XBH
|39
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|49
|49/27
|K/BB
|46/30
|10
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
