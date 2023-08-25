On Friday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .997, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this year (97 of 126), with multiple hits 52 times (41.3%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 games this season (42.1%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .325 AVG .355 .392 OBP .439 .540 SLG .625 34 XBH 39 10 HR 13 37 RBI 49 49/27 K/BB 46/30 10 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings