In the series opener on Friday, August 25, Lance Lynn will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (68-60), who will counter with Kutter Crawford. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The contest's total is set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 65, or 62.5%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 56-34 record (winning 62.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 24-15 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) David Peralta 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Dodgers Futures Odds

