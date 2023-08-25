How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 197 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .456.
- The Dodgers' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (705 total).
- The Dodgers rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.230).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Lynn has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lynn is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He will attempt for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Eury Pérez
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Braxton Garrett
|8/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Xzavion Curry
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Gavin Williams
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Pfaadt
