Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 197 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .456.

The Dodgers' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (705 total).

The Dodgers rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.230).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Lynn has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/24/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt

