Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox head into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (65-39).

Los Angeles has a 65-39 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Los Angeles has played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-48-7).

The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 35-27 19-20 58-28 56-30 21-18

