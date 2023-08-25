Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (6-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have won 65, or 62.5%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 56-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 705 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule