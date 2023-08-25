Dodgers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (6-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
- The Dodgers have won 65, or 62.5%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 56-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 705 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
