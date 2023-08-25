David Peralta vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
David Peralta -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 61 of 103 games this season (59.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (12.6%).
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.309
|OBP
|.300
|.437
|SLG
|.363
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|23
|26/8
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
