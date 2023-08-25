David Peralta -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 61 of 103 games this season (59.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (12.6%).

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .268 AVG .274 .309 OBP .300 .437 SLG .363 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 23 26/8 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings