Amed Rosario vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a triple against the Guardians.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in 75 of 115 games this year (65.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 115), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.2% of his games this year, Rosario has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.201
|.289
|OBP
|.235
|.500
|SLG
|.271
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|21
|1/1
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Crawford (6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
