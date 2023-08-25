On Friday, Amed Rosario (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a triple against the Guardians.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .256 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Rosario has recorded a hit in 75 of 115 games this year (65.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 115), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.2% of his games this year, Rosario has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 52 .273 AVG .201 .289 OBP .235 .500 SLG .271 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 8 RBI 21 1/1 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings