On Thursday, Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks.
  • He ranks 38th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (64 of 98), with multiple hits 27 times (27.6%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 55.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 46
.270 AVG .278
.353 OBP .390
.476 SLG .450
17 XBH 18
11 HR 5
36 RBI 27
46/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Williams (1-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
