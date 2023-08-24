On Thursday, Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (64 of 98), with multiple hits 27 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 55.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .270 AVG .278 .353 OBP .390 .476 SLG .450 17 XBH 18 11 HR 5 36 RBI 27 46/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings