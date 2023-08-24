Will Smith vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (64 of 98), with multiple hits 27 times (27.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 55.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.353
|OBP
|.390
|.476
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|27
|46/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.