Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (138) this season while batting .300 with 68 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is second in slugging.

Betts is batting .471 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Betts has picked up a hit in 78.0% of his 118 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has homered in 29 games this year (24.6%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has had an RBI in 51 games this season (43.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 71 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .339 AVG .262 .429 OBP .366 .683 SLG .515 37 XBH 31 20 HR 14 43 RBI 43 45/33 K/BB 42/38 3 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings