Mookie Betts vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (138) this season while batting .300 with 68 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is second in slugging.
- Betts is batting .471 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 78.0% of his 118 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 29 games this year (24.6%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has had an RBI in 51 games this season (43.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 71 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.339
|AVG
|.262
|.429
|OBP
|.366
|.683
|SLG
|.515
|37
|XBH
|31
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|43
|45/33
|K/BB
|42/38
|3
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
