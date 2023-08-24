Miguel Rojas vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .217.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 49 of 94 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (16.0%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (29.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.222
|AVG
|.211
|.282
|OBP
|.260
|.340
|SLG
|.246
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (1-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.