The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .217.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 49 of 94 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (16.0%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (29.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .222 AVG .211 .282 OBP .260 .340 SLG .246 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 17/9 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings