The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .217.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 49 of 94 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (16.0%).
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (29.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 44
.222 AVG .211
.282 OBP .260
.340 SLG .246
12 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 17/9
4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Williams (1-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.