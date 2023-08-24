Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .193 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 48.0% of his games this year (49 of 102), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.2% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .208 AVG .179 .362 OBP .295 .486 SLG .447 18 XBH 20 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 53/39 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings