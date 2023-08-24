Max Muncy vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .193 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (49 of 102), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.2% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.208
|AVG
|.179
|.362
|OBP
|.295
|.486
|SLG
|.447
|18
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|53/39
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
