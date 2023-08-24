Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .193 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • In 48.0% of his games this year (49 of 102), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.2% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 51
.208 AVG .179
.362 OBP .295
.486 SLG .447
18 XBH 20
15 HR 14
32 RBI 45
53/39 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
