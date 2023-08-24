The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .248.

In 40 of 92 games this year (43.5%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (19 of 92), with more than one RBI seven times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .248 AVG .248 .336 OBP .343 .496 SLG .419 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 24/16 1 SB 1

