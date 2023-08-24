Jason Heyward vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .248.
- In 40 of 92 games this year (43.5%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (19 of 92), with more than one RBI seven times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.248
|.336
|OBP
|.343
|.496
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
