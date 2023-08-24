The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .250.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 30 games this season (26.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (40.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .256 AVG .245 .362 OBP .344 .415 SLG .441 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 23 68/24 K/BB 68/26 10 SB 4

