The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .250.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
  • Outman has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 30 games this season (26.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 47 times this season (40.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 56
.256 AVG .245
.362 OBP .344
.415 SLG .441
14 XBH 18
6 HR 9
29 RBI 23
68/24 K/BB 68/26
10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
