James Outman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .250.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30 games this season (26.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (40.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.256
|AVG
|.245
|.362
|OBP
|.344
|.415
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|68/24
|K/BB
|68/26
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
