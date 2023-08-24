The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (95 of 124), with at least two hits 50 times (40.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in 52 games this season (41.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 74 games this season (59.7%), including multiple runs in 26 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 60
.325 AVG .347
.392 OBP .435
.540 SLG .619
34 XBH 37
10 HR 13
37 RBI 48
49/27 K/BB 46/30
10 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.02 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
