Freddie Freeman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (95 of 124), with at least two hits 50 times (40.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 52 games this season (41.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this season (59.7%), including multiple runs in 26 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.325
|AVG
|.347
|.392
|OBP
|.435
|.540
|SLG
|.619
|34
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|48
|49/27
|K/BB
|46/30
|10
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.02 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
