The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (95 of 124), with at least two hits 50 times (40.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in 52 games this season (41.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 74 games this season (59.7%), including multiple runs in 26 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .325 AVG .347 .392 OBP .435 .540 SLG .619 34 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 48 49/27 K/BB 46/30 10 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings