On Thursday, David Peralta (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 102 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .268 AVG .274 .309 OBP .297 .437 SLG .366 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

