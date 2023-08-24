David Peralta vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, David Peralta (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 102 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.309
|OBP
|.297
|.437
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
