Thursday, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 19 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .219.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 85), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (35.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .242 AVG .197 .321 OBP .292 .427 SLG .417 12 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 21 46/14 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings