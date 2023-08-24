Thursday, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 19 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .219.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 85), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (35.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 44
.242 AVG .197
.321 OBP .292
.427 SLG .417
12 XBH 12
5 HR 8
17 RBI 21
46/14 K/BB 47/15
6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Williams (1-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
