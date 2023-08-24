Amed Rosario vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 19 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .257 with 23 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.1% of them.
- In six games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (41.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|5
|.305
|AVG
|.133
|.348
|OBP
|.133
|.475
|SLG
|.333
|28
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|31
|RBI
|4
|34/15
|K/BB
|5/0
|7
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
