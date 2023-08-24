Thursday, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 19 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Stadium: Progressive Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .257 with 23 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.1% of them.

In six games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (41.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 5 .305 AVG .133 .348 OBP .133 .475 SLG .333 28 XBH 1 4 HR 1 31 RBI 4 34/15 K/BB 5/0 7 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings