Thursday, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 19 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .257 with 23 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.1% of them.
  • In six games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47 games this year (41.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 5
.305 AVG .133
.348 OBP .133
.475 SLG .333
28 XBH 1
4 HR 1
31 RBI 4
34/15 K/BB 5/0
7 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
