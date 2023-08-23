The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .274.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 43 games this season (43.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 of 98 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .270 AVG .278 .353 OBP .390 .476 SLG .450 17 XBH 18 11 HR 5 36 RBI 27 46/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings