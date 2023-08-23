The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .274.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 43rd in slugging.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 43 games this season (43.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 54 of 98 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 46
.270 AVG .278
.353 OBP .390
.476 SLG .450
17 XBH 18
11 HR 5
36 RBI 27
46/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Curry (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.