Will Smith vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .274.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 43 games this season (43.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 98 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.353
|OBP
|.390
|.476
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|27
|46/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Curry (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.