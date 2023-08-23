Mookie Betts vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (.561 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 138 hits, batting .300 this season with 68 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- In 78.0% of his games this year (92 of 118), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 29 games this season, he has homered (24.6%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (18.6%).
- He has scored in 60.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 22.0%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.339
|AVG
|.262
|.429
|OBP
|.366
|.683
|SLG
|.515
|37
|XBH
|31
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|43
|45/33
|K/BB
|42/38
|3
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
