On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (.561 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 138 hits, batting .300 this season with 68 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Betts will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with three homers over the course of his last games.
  • In 78.0% of his games this year (92 of 118), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 29 games this season, he has homered (24.6%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (18.6%).
  • He has scored in 60.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 22.0%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.339 AVG .262
.429 OBP .366
.683 SLG .515
37 XBH 31
20 HR 14
43 RBI 43
45/33 K/BB 42/38
3 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
