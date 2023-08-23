On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (.561 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 138 hits, batting .300 this season with 68 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with three homers over the course of his last games.

In 78.0% of his games this year (92 of 118), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 29 games this season, he has homered (24.6%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (43.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (18.6%).

He has scored in 60.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 22.0%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .339 AVG .262 .429 OBP .366 .683 SLG .515 37 XBH 31 20 HR 14 43 RBI 43 45/33 K/BB 42/38 3 SB 7

