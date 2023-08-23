Miguel Rojas vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 94), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.222
|AVG
|.211
|.282
|OBP
|.260
|.340
|SLG
|.246
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
