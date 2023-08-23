The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)



Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 94), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 28 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.



Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 44
.222 AVG .211
.282 OBP .260
.340 SLG .246
12 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/12 K/BB 17/9
4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

