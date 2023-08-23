The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 94), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .222 AVG .211 .282 OBP .260 .340 SLG .246 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 17/9 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings