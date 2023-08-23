Max Muncy vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks while batting .193.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 136th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 49 of 102 games this year (48.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (15.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24 games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.6%).
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (52 of 102), with two or more runs 14 times (13.7%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.208
|AVG
|.179
|.362
|OBP
|.295
|.486
|SLG
|.447
|18
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|53/39
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
