Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks while batting .193.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 136th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 49 of 102 games this year (48.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (15.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 24 games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.6%).

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (52 of 102), with two or more runs 14 times (13.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .208 AVG .179 .362 OBP .295 .486 SLG .447 18 XBH 20 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 53/39 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings