Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks while batting .193.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 136th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Muncy has gotten a hit in 49 of 102 games this year (48.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (15.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24 games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.6%).
  • He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (52 of 102), with two or more runs 14 times (13.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 51
.208 AVG .179
.362 OBP .295
.486 SLG .447
18 XBH 20
15 HR 14
32 RBI 45
53/39 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
  • Curry (3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
