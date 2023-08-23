The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .248.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had an RBI in 19 games this year (20.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (38.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .248 AVG .248 .336 OBP .343 .496 SLG .419 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 24/16 1 SB 1

