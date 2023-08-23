Jason Heyward vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .248.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 19 games this year (20.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (38.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.248
|.336
|OBP
|.343
|.496
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
