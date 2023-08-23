James Outman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .250.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 53.0% of his 115 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 115 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.256
|AVG
|.245
|.362
|OBP
|.344
|.415
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|68/24
|K/BB
|68/26
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
