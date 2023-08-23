The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .250.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 53.0% of his 115 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 of 115 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .256 AVG .245 .362 OBP .344 .415 SLG .441 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 23 68/24 K/BB 68/26 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings