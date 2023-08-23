Freddie Freeman -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 95 of 124 games this year, with multiple hits 50 times.

He has homered in 21 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 52 games this season (41.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season (74 of 124), with two or more runs 26 times (21.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .325 AVG .347 .392 OBP .435 .540 SLG .619 34 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 48 49/27 K/BB 46/30 10 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings