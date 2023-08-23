Freddie Freeman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 95 of 124 games this year, with multiple hits 50 times.
- He has homered in 21 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 52 games this season (41.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season (74 of 124), with two or more runs 26 times (21.0%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.325
|AVG
|.347
|.392
|OBP
|.435
|.540
|SLG
|.619
|34
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|48
|49/27
|K/BB
|46/30
|10
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
