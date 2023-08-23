Freddie Freeman -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 95 of 124 games this year, with multiple hits 50 times.
  • He has homered in 21 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 52 games this season (41.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season (74 of 124), with two or more runs 26 times (21.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 60
.325 AVG .347
.392 OBP .435
.540 SLG .619
34 XBH 37
10 HR 13
37 RBI 48
49/27 K/BB 46/30
10 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.