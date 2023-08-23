The Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) are looking for Mookie Betts to prolong a 10-game hitting streak versus the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (11-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, a 4.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.025 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kershaw has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Curry has one quality start under his belt this year.

Curry will look to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.4 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 31 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.