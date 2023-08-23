Player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (11-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 138 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .300/.397/.598 so far this year.

Betts will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 165 hits with 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .336/.413/.578 so far this year.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 130 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .278/.350/.472 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 135 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.382 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0

