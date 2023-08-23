Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) will visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, August 23, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +180. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.24 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 64, or 62.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 18-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Guardians this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+135) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+105) David Peralta 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

