The Cleveland Guardians will look to Kole Calhoun for continued offensive production when they square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 195 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (690 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.232).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Kershaw heads into the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kershaw will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins L 11-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians - Away Lance Lynn Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Zac Gallen

