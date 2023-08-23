The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun hit the field at Progressive Field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (64-39).

Los Angeles has a 19-9 record (winning 67.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 67.7%.

In the 124 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-48-7).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 33-27 18-20 57-28 54-30 21-18

