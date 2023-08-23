Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Dodgers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

This season, the Dodgers have won 64 out of the 103 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Los Angeles has won 18 of its 25 games, or 72%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 690 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule