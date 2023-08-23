David Peralta -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 58.8% of his games this year (60 of 102), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 102), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.9%) he has scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .268 AVG .274 .309 OBP .297 .437 SLG .366 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings