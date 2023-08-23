David Peralta -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 58.8% of his games this year (60 of 102), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 102), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.9%) he has scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 52
.268 AVG .274
.309 OBP .297
.437 SLG .366
12 XBH 12
6 HR 1
23 RBI 22
26/8 K/BB 28/7
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
