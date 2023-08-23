Chris Taylor vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .219.
- Taylor has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits eight times (9.4%).
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (23 of 85), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Guardians
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.197
|.321
|OBP
|.292
|.427
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|21
|46/14
|K/BB
|47/15
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Curry (3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
