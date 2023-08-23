On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .219.

Taylor has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits eight times (9.4%).

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (23 of 85), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .242 AVG .197 .321 OBP .292 .427 SLG .417 12 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 21 46/14 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 5

