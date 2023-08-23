On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 23 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.

In 65.5% of his games this year (74 of 113), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 113), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 37 games this season (32.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year (47 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 45 .305 AVG .207 .348 OBP .240 .475 SLG .259 28 XBH 6 4 HR 1 31 RBI 17 34/15 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

