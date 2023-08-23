Amed Rosario vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 23 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
- In 65.5% of his games this year (74 of 113), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 113), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 37 games this season (32.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year (47 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|45
|.305
|AVG
|.207
|.348
|OBP
|.240
|.475
|SLG
|.259
|28
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|31
|RBI
|17
|34/15
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
