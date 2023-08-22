Will Smith vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with more than one hit 27 times (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 42 games this season (43.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.279
|.353
|OBP
|.393
|.476
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|36
|RBI
|25
|46/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
