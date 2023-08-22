Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with more than one hit 27 times (27.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 42 games this season (43.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 45
.270 AVG .279
.353 OBP .393
.476 SLG .436
17 XBH 17
11 HR 4
36 RBI 25
46/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
