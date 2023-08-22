Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with more than one hit 27 times (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 42 games this season (43.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .270 AVG .279 .353 OBP .393 .476 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 36 RBI 25 46/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings