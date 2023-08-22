Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (136) this season while batting .298 with 67 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
  • Betts will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers over the course of his last games.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 91 of 117 games this year (77.8%), with at least two hits on 33 occasions (28.2%).
  • In 24.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.6% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 59.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 58
.339 AVG .257
.429 OBP .360
.683 SLG .509
37 XBH 30
20 HR 14
43 RBI 43
45/33 K/BB 41/37
3 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
