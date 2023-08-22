Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (136) this season while batting .298 with 67 extra-base hits.

He ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Betts will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Betts has gotten a hit in 91 of 117 games this year (77.8%), with at least two hits on 33 occasions (28.2%).

In 24.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.6% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 59.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .339 AVG .257 .429 OBP .360 .683 SLG .509 37 XBH 30 20 HR 14 43 RBI 43 45/33 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings