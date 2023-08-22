Mookie Betts vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (136) this season while batting .298 with 67 extra-base hits.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Betts will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 91 of 117 games this year (77.8%), with at least two hits on 33 occasions (28.2%).
- In 24.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 59.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (21.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.339
|AVG
|.257
|.429
|OBP
|.360
|.683
|SLG
|.509
|37
|XBH
|30
|20
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|43
|45/33
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.