Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .216 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 48 of 93 games this season (51.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.1%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.4% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 of 93 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .222 AVG .209 .282 OBP .258 .340 SLG .245 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings