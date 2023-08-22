Miguel Rojas vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:40 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .216 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 48 of 93 games this season (51.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.1%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.4% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 of 93 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.222
|AVG
|.209
|.282
|OBP
|.258
|.340
|SLG
|.245
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
