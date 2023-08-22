Max Muncy vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .193.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (48 of 101), with multiple hits 16 times (15.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (23.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (42.6%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.8%).
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.208
|AVG
|.177
|.362
|OBP
|.296
|.486
|SLG
|.451
|18
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|53/39
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Syndergaard (2-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
