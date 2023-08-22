The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .193.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (48 of 101), with multiple hits 16 times (15.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (23.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (42.6%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.8%).

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .208 AVG .177 .362 OBP .296 .486 SLG .451 18 XBH 20 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 53/39 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings