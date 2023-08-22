Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.0% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
  • In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Heyward has had an RBI in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 43
.248 AVG .252
.336 OBP .348
.496 SLG .426
15 XBH 12
7 HR 4
16 RBI 13
27/15 K/BB 23/16
1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Syndergaard (2-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.57 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
