Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.0% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has had an RBI in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Guardians

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .248 AVG .252 .336 OBP .348 .496 SLG .426 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings