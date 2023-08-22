Jason Heyward vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Guardians Player Props
|Dodgers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Guardians
|Dodgers vs Guardians Odds
|Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.0% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has had an RBI in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Will Smith
- Click Here for Max Muncy
- Click Here for Freddie Freeman
- Click Here for James Outman
- Click Here for Kiké Hernández
- Click Here for Mookie Betts
- Click Here for Miguel Rojas
- Click Here for David Peralta
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.248
|AVG
|.252
|.336
|OBP
|.348
|.496
|SLG
|.426
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (2-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.57 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.