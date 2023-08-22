The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 79th in slugging.
  • Outman has had a hit in 61 of 114 games this year (53.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 55
.256 AVG .249
.362 OBP .349
.415 SLG .449
14 XBH 18
6 HR 9
29 RBI 23
68/24 K/BB 67/26
10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
