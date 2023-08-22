The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 79th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 61 of 114 games this year (53.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .256 AVG .249 .362 OBP .349 .415 SLG .449 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 23 68/24 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings