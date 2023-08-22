James Outman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 79th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 61 of 114 games this year (53.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.256
|AVG
|.249
|.362
|OBP
|.349
|.415
|SLG
|.449
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|68/24
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
