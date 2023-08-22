The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.581) and OPS (.995) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

In 76.4% of his 123 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has driven in a run in 51 games this season (41.5%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 74 of 123 games this season, and more than once 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .325 AVG .349 .392 OBP .438 .540 SLG .626 34 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 47 49/27 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings