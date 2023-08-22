Freddie Freeman vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.581) and OPS (.995) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- In 76.4% of his 123 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has driven in a run in 51 games this season (41.5%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 123 games this season, and more than once 26 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.325
|AVG
|.349
|.392
|OBP
|.438
|.540
|SLG
|.626
|34
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|47
|49/27
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
