The Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) and Cleveland Guardians (59-66) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Guardians a series loss to the Tigers.

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (7-2) versus the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (2-6).

Dodgers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.57 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.

Syndergaard has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard will try to secure his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

