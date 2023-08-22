The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 136 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.394/.595 on the year.

Betts hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 164 hits with 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .337/.414/.581 slash line on the year.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 129 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.351/.475 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 134 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.383 so far this season.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.