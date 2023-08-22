Mookie Betts will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) on Tuesday, August 22, when they clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (59-66) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-200). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.57 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 64 (62.7%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 21-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 9-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Max Muncy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

