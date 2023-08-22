Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Bobby Miller, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 194 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Dodgers' .252 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (687 total).

The Dodgers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 mark in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.229).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

Miller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Miller will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins L 11-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Gavin Williams 8/24/2023 Guardians - Away Lance Lynn Xzavion Curry 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller Tanner Houck

