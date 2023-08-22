How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Bobby Miller, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Guardians Player Props
|Dodgers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 194 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.
- The Dodgers' .252 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (687 total).
- The Dodgers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 mark in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.229).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- Miller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Miller will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Wade Miley
|8/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Corbin Burnes
|8/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Eury Pérez
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Braxton Garrett
|8/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Gavin Williams
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Xzavion Curry
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Tanner Houck
