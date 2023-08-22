The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas will square off against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +170. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (64-38).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 19-9 record (winning 67.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 67.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-48-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-21 33-26 18-20 57-27 54-29 21-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.