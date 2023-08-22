Dodgers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (59-66) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-2) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Dodgers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won nine of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 64 (62.7%) of those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 687.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|August 17
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Lance Lynn vs Corbin Burnes
|August 18
|Marlins
|L 11-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Gavin Williams
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Xzavion Curry
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Julio Urías vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Bobby Miller vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck
