Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (59-66) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-2) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won nine of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-1-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 64 (62.7%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 687.

The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule