On Tuesday, David Peralta (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 60 of 101 games this year (59.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .268 AVG .281 .309 OBP .304 .437 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings