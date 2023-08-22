David Peralta vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:40 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 60 of 101 games this year (59.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.281
|.309
|OBP
|.304
|.437
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
